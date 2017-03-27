JOHN WILLIAM SCHEFFLER, 95, of Avoca (Svcs. 03/29/2017)

Obituaries

JOHN WILLIAM SCHEFFLER, 95, of Avoca died Saturday, March 25th at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Funeral services for JOHN WILLIAM SCHEFFLER will be held Wednesday, March 29th at 2:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.

Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca.

JOHN WILLIAM SCHEFFLER is survived by:

Daughter: Susan (Charles) Ronnfeldt of Avoca.

Daughters-in-law: Gina Scheffler of Hereford, AZ.

4 Grandchildren

4 Great-Grandchildren