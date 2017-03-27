JOHN WILLIAM SCHEFFLER, 95, of Avoca (Svcs. 03/29/2017)
March 27th, 2017 by Jim Field
JOHN WILLIAM SCHEFFLER, 95, of Avoca died Saturday, March 25th at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Funeral services for JOHN WILLIAM SCHEFFLER will be held Wednesday, March 29th at 2:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.
Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca.
JOHN WILLIAM SCHEFFLER is survived by:
Daughter: Susan (Charles) Ronnfeldt of Avoca.
Daughters-in-law: Gina Scheffler of Hereford, AZ.
4 Grandchildren
4 Great-Grandchildren