JERRY HOLLIDAY, 79, of Atlantic (Svcs. 04/01/2017)

Obituaries

JERRY HOLLIDAY, 79, of Atlantic died January 15, 2017 at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Celebration of Life Memorial Services for JERRY HOLLIDAY will be held Saturday, April 1st at 12:00pm at Atlantic Golf and Country Club. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

JERRY HOLLIDAY is survived by:

Wife: June Holliday of Atlantic.

Step-Son- Richard (Regina) Halleland of Broadview Heights, OH.

5 Grandchildren

4 Great-Grandchildren