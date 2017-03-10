JEFF NEIGHBORS, 48, of Anita (Private family services)
JEFF NEIGHBORS, 48, of Anita, died Tue., March 7th, at the Anita Medical Center. Private family services for JEFF NEIGHBORS will be held at a later date. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home is assisting the family.
There is no visitation.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
JEFF NEIGHBORS is survived by:
His mother – Sandra Neighbors, of Anita.
His son – Aaron Neighbors, of Modesto, CA.
His sisters – Cheryl (Ron) Jensen, of Anita, and LeeAnn (Jim) Denney, of Anita.