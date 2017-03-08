JED KAISER, 33, of Hancock (Svcs. 3/10/17)

Obituaries

JED KAISER, 33, of Hancock, has died. A Celebration of Life for JED KAISER will be held from 6-until 8-p.m. Friday, March 10th, at the Carson Community Center. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson has the arrangements.

A Time of Gathering (with the body present for viewing) will be held from 6-until 8-p.m. Thursday, March 9th, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson.

Memorials may be directed to an educational scholarship fund for his son, Cash Kaiser.