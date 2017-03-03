IRS Phone scam hits Audubon County

News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports a phone scam that circulates every year at about this time, is making the rounds again. Sheriff Todd Johnson says his office has received numerous calls from citizens saying they have received a phone call or had a recording left on their phone, from someone claiming to be from the IRS.

Johnson says with new technology, scammers can use their number as showing up as the IRS or Department of Treasury. The scam has been around for a number of years, but Johnson says it seems to be hitting Audubon County harder this year.

The caller claims to be from the IRS, and threatens to take legal action. Johnson reminds citizens, that THE IRS DOES NOT CALL TO DEMAND IMMEDIATE PAYMENT, not will they call about your taxes without first mailing a bill.

NEVER GIVE OUT YOUR PERSONAL or FINANCIAL INFORMATION to a person or agency you did not call!