Iowa’s major women’s college basketball teams will all play on in postseason

Sports

Postseason selections and pairings for women’s college basketball were announced on Monday night and all of the division 1 programs in the state of Iowa will be playing on. Iowa State, Drake, and UNI were all selected to play in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Iowa was selected to play in the Women’s NIT.

Iowa State drew a 9-seed and will play the 8-seed Syracuse on Saturday at 12:30pm in Storrs, CT. The Cyclones are playing in the Bridgeport, CT Regional and would likely face Number 1 overall seed UCONN if they get to the second round.

Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament champion Drake drew a 10-seed and will face 7th-seeded Kansas State on Saturday afternoon at 3:00pm in Manhattan, KS. The Bulldogs are in the Lexington, KY Regional.

The UNI Panthers also drew a 10-seed and will play 7th-seeded DePaul on Friday morning at 11:00am in Starkville, MS. The Panthers are in the Oklahoma City, OK Regional.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play in the Women’s NIT with their first round opponent being Missouri State. The Hawkeyes will host that first round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday and we’ll have coverage on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Pregame will begin at 6:45pm with tip-off set for 7:00pm.