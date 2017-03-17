Iowa women’s basketball team wins WNIT 1st round 95-74 over Missouri State

Sports

Ally Disterhoft has gone from a 9-year-old poster child to the greatest scorer in University of Iowa women’s basketball history, when her 21-points pushed her career mark to 2,061. The hometown senior became the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader Thursday in Iowa’s 95-74 victory over Missouri State in a first-round Women’s NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes, now 18-13, advance to host a second-round game against defending WNIT champion South Dakota on Saturday on Mediacom Court. Tipoff is 3 p.m.

The previous scoring record for the Lady Hawks was held Cindy Haugejorde, who racked-up 2,059 points from 1976-80. Disterhoft wasn’t the only one to establish a record Thursday. Sophomore center Megan Gustafson had her 16th double-double, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. She set a school record for rebounds in a season with 307. Amy Herrig had set the previous mark of 306 during the 1998-99 season.

Iowa scored 50 points in the paint, to go with 25 bench points. The Hawkeyes also set a WNIT record by shooting 62.3 percent from the field. The Hawkeyes had 23 assists on 38 made baskets. Iowa had five players score in double figures. Kathleen Doyle added 18 points, Makenzie Meyer 14, and Hannah Stewart 10.

