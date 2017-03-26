Iowa women end their season w/a loss to WA State in WNIT

Sports

The Iowa Hawkeye Women’s Basketball team ended their season with a loss Sunday afternoon to the Cougars of Washington State, 76-66 in front of a crowd of 5,146 on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa retires at 20-14; Washington State — winner of six of its last seven games — is 16-19 and advances to a WNIT semifinal against Georgia Tech.

Sophomore Megan Gustafson led Iowa with 19 points and 15 rebounds, her 18th double-double of the season. Senior Ally Disterhoft was 11-of-14 from the free throw line and finished with 16 points. Freshman Kathleen Doyle added 11 points, five rebounds, and two steals with a career-high eight assists.

Four Washington State players scored in double figures and two had double-doubles. Alexys Swedlund scored a game-high 20 points and Ivana Kmetovska added 14. Pinelopi Pavlopoulou had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Hailey added 10 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

Iowa finished a season with 20-or-more victories for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons.

(Hawkeye Sports.com)