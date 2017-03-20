Iowa State’s Steven Leath named president at Auburn

News

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University is hiring Iowa State president Steven Leath as its new president. Auburn trustees voted Monday to name Leath as the replacement for Jay Gogue, who plans to retire this summer. Leath has recently been under fire for his use of university aircraft at Iowa State.

Last month, officials decided against filing criminal charges against Leath following an investigation into whether he broke the law with his use of school aircraft. That review began after an audit found Leath used university planes for medical appointments in Minnesota, personal flight lessons and trips home to North Carolina. He has now reimbursed the university for the flights.

Auburn picked Leath after a search that didn’t include an announcement of finalists. Some say the selection process should have been more transparent.