Iowa State Fire Marshal bans burning in 4 counties

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State officials have issued burn bans in four Iowa counties due to dry conditions. The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s State Fire Marshal issued the bans this week for Decatur in southern Iowa and Lee, Wapello and Muscatine counties in southeastern Iowa. The ban prohibits open burning unless a fire chief issues a permit and supervision is planned.

Also allowed are fires in outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills and properly supervised landfills, as well as burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal or masonry.