Iowa Senate watchdog panel member questions lack of meetings

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A Des Moines lawmaker is questioning why the chairman of the state Senate Oversight Committee has refused to hold hearings this year, including delving into abuse of residents with disabilities at a state institution.

Democratic Sen. Matt McCoy of Des Moines tells The Des Moines Register he has requested several hearings but has been rebuffed by Republican Sen. Michael Breitbach of Strawberry Point. Breitbach says, “It’s my prerogative,” but would say little more.

McCoy’s latest request was for a hearing about problems at the Glenwood State Resource Center. Last month, 13 workers at the state institution were fired or quit and six were arrested after allegations that they mistreated residents with severe intellectual disabilities. Iowa inspectors reported in January that some staff members humiliated residents or struck them in the head.