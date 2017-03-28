Iowa Republicans back ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion legislation

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republicans are backing legislation banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, prompting Democrats to threaten an all-night filibuster to prevent an initial procedural vote.

A GOP-led House committee was scheduled to vote Tuesday to add the provision to an abortion bill. The provision could ban abortions as early as six weeks in a pregnancy. It would be the strictest ban in the U.S. and would face legal challenges.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoed a similar measure late last year. In January 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to review lower court rulings overturning North Dakota’s so-called fetal heartbeat law.

Iowa’s bill would have to clear both GOP-controlled chambers before reaching Iowa’s Republican governor.

The original bill without the fetal heartbeat amendment would ban abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy.