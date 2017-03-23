Iowa prepares to host Colorado in WNIT

Sports

Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder says her team is thrilled to be playing in late March and the Hawkeyes host Colorado tonight (Thursday night) in the third round of the WNIT. (click on the left side of an audio bar to listen)

Iowa is 19-13 and Bluder says Colorado is much better than its 17-15 record.

Bluder says the Hawkeyes must handle a variety of pressure defenses from Colorado.

Tip-time from Carver Hawkeye Arena is 7-p.m.