Iowa posts unusual February warmth, tornado activity

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture says last month was the second warmest February on record in the state with an average temperature of 34 degrees, 10 degrees above normal. That average was exceeded only by February 1954 when the average temperature was 35 degrees.

Last month is the only Iowa February on record to post eight days of 70-degree weather. The warmth is forcing unusually early plant emergence. Ottumwa recorded the highest temperature with 79 degrees on the 22nd, a February reading exceeded only in 1972 when Sidney reported 82 degrees and in 1930 when Clarinda and Mount Ayr posted 80.

State Climatologist Harry Hillaker says a brief tornado on Feb. 28 in Clinton County also was a February rarity. The only previous February tornadoes were in 1922 and 1977.