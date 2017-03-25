Iowa News Headlines: Saturday, March 25th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 8:15 a.m. CDT

(TAMA, Iowa) – One person is dead after a man and a woman tried to cross a road in eastern Iowa, Friday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 41-year old Randolph Larry Papakee, Jr., of Tama, was struck by a Chrysler Town and Country van, as he and a woman were attempting to cross Highway 30 on foot. The woman made it across the road. The accident happened at around 7:50-p.m.. Friday. Papakee died from his injuries at the Marshalltown Community Hospital.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man accused of firing at a Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. The Sioux City Journal reports that 24-year-old Melvin Spencer entered the plea Friday before in Woodbury County District Court. Authorities say a deputy had tried to pull over a vehicle carrying Spencer around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 26 and Spencer opened fire at the deputy, who shot back. Neither Spencer nor the deputy was injured, although another man in the car was.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former University of Northern Iowa President Ben Allen will serve as interim president of Iowa State University following the resignation of Steven Leath. The Press-Citizen reported Friday that Allen will begin his interim role on May 9. His annual salary will be $525,000 _ the same as Leath. Leath announced his resignation Monday to take the president’s job at Auburn University.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new report says Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2 percent in February, its lowest level since 2001. Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday that the rate was two-tenths of a point lower than the 3.4 percent in January and was down six-tenths of a point from 3.8 percent a year ago. The national rate dropped to 4.7 percent last month from 4.8 percent in January.

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — The mayor of Muscatine will have to wait until next month to defend herself to the City Council, which is considering her removal from office. The Muscatine Journal reports that the council met for 11 hours Thursday and listened to witnesses and lawyers talk about Mayor Diana Broderson. Broderson never got a chance to speak, however, so the council decided to reconvene April 1.