Iowa man pleads not guilty in in teen’s river crash death

News

DENISON, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of crashing his car into a river in western Iowa, killing a teenager, has pleaded not guilty to all nine charges against him in the case. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports 24-year-old Ramon Hernandez remains jailed in Crawford County. He is charged with vehicular homicide and eight drug and alcohol counts.

Authorities say Hernandez drove through a farm field with four teenagers in his car before it plunged into the Boyer River on Jan. 19. He and three of the others reached safety. The body of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta was found a week later on Jan. 26.