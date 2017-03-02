Iowa lawmaker says business degree was Sizzler certificate

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa state lawmaker says he didn’t mean to mislead anyone by claiming he had a business degree from a company that had actually awarded him a certificate for participating in a training program when he worked at Sizzler.

State Sen. Mark Chelgren’s biography on an Iowa Senate Republican website had noted he had a business management degree from Forbco Management school. The information was removed Wednesday after NBC News reported Forbco Management is a California company that operated a Sizzler franchise.

Iowa Senate Republicans spokesman Ed Failor confirmed Thursday that Chelgren’s biography was updated after the NBC report. He said Chelgren doesn’t have a college degree, but Chelgren later said he earned an associate’s degree from a community college.