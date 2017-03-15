Iowa GOP seeks workers’ comp overhaul some say isn’t needed

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republicans argue a bill to revamp how workers are compensated for on-the-job injuries will fix a system that unfairly burdens businesses, but others question whether the current policy needs big changes.

The state House and Senate are considering identical bills intended to lower business costs by reducing coverage for some workers’ injuries, minimizing late fees for employers and allowing pre-existing conditions to decrease benefits.

Muscatine Republican Rep. Gary Carlson says the bill reflects complaints from some companies of increased workers’ compensation premiums. However, the nonpartisan National Council on Compensation Insurance found that premium costs for Iowa businesses dropped in 2017 by an average of 4.7 percent. The group says when analyzing premiums, loss ratios and lost-time claims, the overall system is fair for employers.