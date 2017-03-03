Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Schedule: 3/3/17

Sports

March 2nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson

CLASS 4A Semifinals

(Winners advances to Saturday’s Championship game at 6-p.m)

10:00-a.m. North Scott. vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier

11:45-a.m. Marion vs. Pella

CLASS 5A Semifinals

(Winners advances to Saturday’s Championship game at 8-p.m)

1:30-p.m. Indianola vs. Cedar Falls

3:15-p.m. West Des Moines/Valley vs. Iowa City West

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP –Friday, March 3rd

6:00-p.m. Springville vs. Turkey Valley

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP – Friday, March 3rd

8:00-p.m. Western Christian vs. Treynor

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 4th

4:00-p.m. Sioux Center vs. Pocahontas Area Community (PAC) Schools

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 4th

6:00-p.m. (TBD)

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 4th

8:00-p.m. (TBD)