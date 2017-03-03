Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Schedule: 3/3/17
March 2nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
CLASS 4A Semifinals
(Winners advances to Saturday’s Championship game at 6-p.m)
10:00-a.m. North Scott. vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier
11:45-a.m. Marion vs. Pella
CLASS 5A Semifinals
(Winners advances to Saturday’s Championship game at 8-p.m)
1:30-p.m. Indianola vs. Cedar Falls
3:15-p.m. West Des Moines/Valley vs. Iowa City West
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP –Friday, March 3rd
6:00-p.m. Springville vs. Turkey Valley
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP – Friday, March 3rd
8:00-p.m. Western Christian vs. Treynor
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 4th
4:00-p.m. Sioux Center vs. Pocahontas Area Community (PAC) Schools
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 4th
6:00-p.m. (TBD)
CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 4th
8:00-p.m. (TBD)