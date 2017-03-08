Iowa Girls Coaches Association names All-State basketball teams

Sports

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced their 2017 All-State basketball team honorees this morning. Local honorees are listed below and you can click IGCAAll-State2017BB to see the full honorees.

CLASS 1A

1st Team

Julia Fleecs, Glidden Ralston

Sophia Peppers, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

3rd Team

Maddie Duncan, Sidney

Class 2A

1st Team

Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor

2nd Team

Konnor Suddmann, Treynor

Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia

3rd Team

Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning

Kelcie Shields, Mt. Ayr

2A Coach of the Year- Gail Hartigan, Treynor

Class 3A

1st Team

Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah

3rd Team

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah

Class 4A

1st Team

Maegan Holt, Lewis Central