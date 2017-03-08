Iowa Girls Coaches Association names All-State basketball teams
March 8th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced their 2017 All-State basketball team honorees this morning. Local honorees are listed below and you can click IGCAAll-State2017BB to see the full honorees.
CLASS 1A
1st Team
Julia Fleecs, Glidden Ralston
Sophia Peppers, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
3rd Team
Maddie Duncan, Sidney
Class 2A
1st Team
Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor
2nd Team
Konnor Suddmann, Treynor
Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia
3rd Team
Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning
Kelcie Shields, Mt. Ayr
2A Coach of the Year- Gail Hartigan, Treynor
Class 3A
1st Team
Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah
3rd Team
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
Class 4A
1st Team
Maegan Holt, Lewis Central