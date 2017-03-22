Iowa early News Headlines: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 2:30 a.m. CDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A disbarred Iowa attorney sought for years by the FBI before finally being arrested has pleaded guilty to 11 federal counts of mail fraud. U.S. Attorney Kevin VanderSchel said 52-year-old Dennis Bjorklund, of Coralville, entered the pleas Tuesday. Bjorklund faces up to 20 years on each count when he’s sentenced later this year.

LEHIGH, Iowa (AP) — Officials are looking for the killer of two bald eagles in central Iowa’s Webster County. The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Conservation officer Bill Spece says the first bald eagle was an immature bird found two weeks ago in the Boone Forks Wildlife Area. The second was a mature bird found Saturday, about 10 miles away, near the sewage lagoons in Lehigh.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate has begun debate on a bill that would allow the sale of fireworks in the state beyond novelties like sparklers. The Republican-controlled chamber began debate Tuesday afternoon. The bill is expected to pass and head to the House, where it also has support. The legislation would legalize the retail sale and use of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers and roman candles, which are currently prohibited in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in a burned-out residential garage. The Des Moines Fire Department identified the man as 52-year-old Charles Flanders, who lived in the attached residence that also was damaged in Wednesday’s blaze. The department says the fire cause remains under investigation. Preliminary autopsy results have not been released.