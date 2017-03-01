Iowa early News Headlines: Wednesday, March 1st, 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Rep. David Young ignited loud cheers from hundreds at an Iowa meeting last week when he said, “Donald Trump should release his taxes” and called the move a “no brainer.” Given the first chance to force the GOP president’s hand, Young passed.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University is keeping secret the price that it wants for the plane that President Steven Leath decided to buy and often flew. An ad on the Trade-A-Plane website doesn’t list a price for the 2011 Cirrus that Leath is selling amid scandal. It says ISU’s selling the plane through sealed bids that are due April 6, and that an unspecified minimum bid has been set.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abortion would be outlawed in Iowa after 20 weeks of pregnancy under a bill that advanced Tuesday in the Legislature only a day after a panel approved another measure that would outlaw the practice. Besides forbidding pregnancy after 20 weeks, the bill approved in a subcommittee Tuesday also would allow felony charges against doctors who perform abortions after that time and would let a woman or her spouse sue doctors who perform abortions.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The president of University of Dubuque says two students seen in a photo posted on social media that appeared to show them in blackface showed “spectacularly poor judgment.” The Telegraph Herald says University President Jeffrey Bullock wrote in a statement that the social media post, which included the words “Celebrate black history,” is at odds with the university’s culture “in which diversity is not only appreciated, but embraced.”