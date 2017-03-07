Iowa early News Headlines: Tuesday, 3/7/2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Frustrated Iowans and supportive business owners packed a legislative hearing Monday to discuss a bill that would revoke wage increases for low-income workers. The House Local Government committee heard feedback on the legislation, which would freeze the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and roll back wages that have already been increased. Minimum wage raises have been implemented in Johnson, Linn and Wapello counties, with additional increases planned.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University is supporting a plan to transfer the state’s 27-year-old center for energy research to Gov. Terry Branstad’s administration. The university says that the Iowa Energy Center is expected to move to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which has an energy office that works to assist the private sector. One environmental leader says he sees no reason for the shift and worries the center will lose its research independence.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have arrested a 52-year-old woman in the stabbing death of a man. Police say detectives on Monday charged Helen Jeanette Frazier, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Andrea Brown. Officers were called to investigate a stabbing on Jan. 2 on the east side of Des Moines. Medics took Brown to a hospital, where he died about an hour later. Police initially arrested a man but dropped the charges because new evidence showed he wasn’t involved.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An overflow crowd jammed a legislative hearing to oppose a bill they argued would make it more difficult to ensure safe water. At Monday’s public hearing on a bill that would dismantle water utilities in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Urbandale, opponents criticized the proposed move from oversight by independent boards to city councils in the three cities. The move is largely supported by cities, but critics contend moving control away from independent water experts will lead to dirtier water.