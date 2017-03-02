Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, March 2nd 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Court documents say a Des Moines woman first reported missing then found dead in her home had been strangled, with police saying she was the victim of a random home invasion and robbery. A Des Moines man, 22-year-old Kyle Alexander Jepson, has been charged with first-degree murder, burglary and robbery in the January death of 49-year-old Gloria Gary, who was last seen alive Jan. 3. Police say Jepson broke into Gary’s house that evening and attacked her when she arrived home. Investigators say Jepson then stole Gary’s cellphone, $200 and her car. He was arrested Jan. 12 in Utah with her car. Police say he had hidden her body in her house. Jepson, who remains jailed on $1 million bond, next has a court hearing March 10.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge is expected to sentence a Rwandan man today (Thursday), for lying to gain citizenship in the U.S. after helping carry out deadly attacks during the country’s 1994 genocide. U.S. District Judge Linda Reade has found that Gervais Ngombwa was a leader of an extremist Hutu political party during the genocide, in which more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed. He was arrested on immigration charges two decades later while living in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Dozens of public workers gathered at the Iowa Capitol in opposition to a bill that would reduce compensation for getting injured on the job, just weeks after legislators voted to severely limit their collecting bargaining rights. The proposed legislation cuts off worker benefits at 67, minimizes late fees for employers and reduces benefits for injuries tied to a pre-existing condition.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — After facing lawsuits and days of criticism, the University of Iowa is shelving a plan to eliminate scholarships promised to thousands of current and incoming students. UI President Bruce Harreld announced Wednesday that he was reinstating the Iowa Heritage Award and four other smaller scholarship programs for current students and those who start next fall. He had informed 3,000 students last week that he was eliminating their awards, citing a “devastating” funding cut approved by lawmakers.