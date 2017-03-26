Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, March 26th 2017

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Newly released documents show Iowa officials have agreed to help private Medicaid management companies shoulder huge losses they’ve suffered in covering more than 500,000 poor or disabled Iowa residents. The Des Moines Register reports that the three national companies have complained losing about $450 million in Iowa’s shift to private Medicaid management, which started last April. The agreements are expected to cost the state roughly $10 million, which would be paid more than a year from now.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City police officer is recovering after his patrol vehicle was broadsided by a pickup truck. The Sioux City Journal reports that the crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday when Sgt. Terry Ivener was traveling northbound on a city street and was hit by an eastbound pickup. Police believe the 29-year-old woman driving the pickup had been drinking and say charges are pending.

TAMA, Iowa (AP) — A Tama County man has died after being hit by a minivan on Highway 30 near Tama in east-central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol tells Cedar Rapids television station KCRG that 41-year-old Randolph Papakee Jr. died in the Friday night incident. The patrol says Papakkee and a woman were walking across the highway when Papakkee was hit.

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in a submerged sport utility vehicle in the Des Moines River near Keokuk. Authorities tell the Hawk Eye that the body of 46-year-old Sean Junior O’Day, of Keokuk, was found in the SUV Tuesday. Keokuk Deputy Police Chief Jay Whitaker says O’Day was identified through an autopsy. Whitaker says foul play is not suspected, but the investigation continues.