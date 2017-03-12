Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, March 12th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 4:50 a.m. CST

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) — A fiery train derailment in Iowa has at one group suggesting that the industry should move faster to upgrade aging rail tankers. A Union Pacific train hauling 100 tankers full of ethanol derailed early Friday over a creek near Graettinger, about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines. It sent 27 tanker cars off the tracks. Federal rules enacted in 2015 call for replacing or retrofitting the tankers by 2029.

DENMARK, Iowa (AP) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a southeastern Denmark man has been shot, and his son is believed to be the shooter. Sheriff Stacy Weber says in a news release that deputies and medics found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds in a house Saturday morning. Authorities arrested the son in Fort Madison, and he was taken to juvenile detention center in Montrose. He has been charged with willful injury.

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have not yet been able to determine what caused a central Iowa house fire this week that killed one man and injured a woman. Webster City Fire Chief Charles Stansfield tells the Fort Dodge Messenger that investigators are still working. Firefighters who arrived at the burning house Wednesday night found the couple inside. Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died. The woman remains in critical condition. Their names have not yet been released.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party has announced that Kevin Geiken is the state party’s new director, replacing outgoing executive director Ben Foecke. A party news release says Geiken worked on former President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns. He also served as deputy executive director for the Iowa Democratic Party during the 2014 cycle.