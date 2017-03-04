Iowa early News Headlines: Saturday, March 4th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Legislation making changes to Iowa’s workers’ compensation system is moving through the Legislature despite arguments that the new rules would penalize employees who work in physically demanding conditions. Committees in the House and Senate approved the bill Thursday, and it could come up for votes in the full chambers next week. Opponents have been critical of the bill’s move to cut compensation off at age 67 for fully disabled people, minimize late fees for employers and decrease coverage.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Lebanese man has been indicted on a federal count, accused of a scheme to smuggle guns purchased in Iowa to his country. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Fadi Yassine was charged in the indictment with conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act and to ship, transport, and deal firearms without a license.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sided with former Johnson County Auditor Tom Slockett in his lawsuit against a state ethics board, saying the board was wrong to reprimand him in 2012. The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board had reprimanded Slockett for making campaign phone calls from his personal cellphone from his county office. On Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa said a Polk County District Judge overturned the board’s reprimand Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Collins-Maxwell School District middle school social studies teacher has been arrested after federal authorities allege he sent obscene photos to a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl in an internet chatroom and attempted to entice her for sex. The person he was chatting with was a federal Homeland Security agent.