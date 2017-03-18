Iowa early News Headlines: Saturday, 3/18/17

News

CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Outside his sprawling Iowa congressional district, Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King’s stream of inflammatory comments generate outrage and condemnation. But back home they rate little more than a shrug. Many interrupt King’s comments as racist, and House Speaker Paul Ryan and the White House have distanced themselves from his most recent statements. But in King’s conservative district, he likely can count on continued support.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Sen. Joni Ernst met with confrontational crowds in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids where she was repeatedly shouted down and booed over the GOP health care reform plan. Ernst drew laughter and booing when she said many of the millions of people likely to lose insurance under the bill will willingly chose not to buy insurance once the mandates under the current law are lifted.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and injured another man. Police say officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to a residence for a report of a shooting and found two men injured. Police say one man had been shot in a foot, and the other man had been shot in his upper torso. Both me were taken to local hospitals, where the man shot in the torso died.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 79-year-old Omaha woman embezzled more than $1.2 million from her employer and blew it gambling at casinos. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Annie Carbullido pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of theft by deception and two counts of tax evasion. Her sentencing is set for May 17.