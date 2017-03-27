Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, March 27th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in central Iowa say Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls. Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Dorleant also was cited for interference. A police affidavit says Hall spit in the face of the officers during Saturday night’s incident.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The death of a 16-year-old Iowa girl has led to finger-pointing at the Legislature and is an indication of how much has changed in the 17 years since the death of another child prompted a bipartisan inquiry. Following the death of Natalie Finn, lawmakers have been split about how to respond. It was much different after the 2000 death of 2-year-old Shelby Duis. Her killing prompted then-Gov. Tom Vilsack to speak at a public hearing, and the matter dominated that year’s legislative session.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Black Hawk County officials are struggling to decide how to pay for the replacement of a bridge crossing the Cedar River without raising property taxes or limiting funding for other road projects. The Courier reports the 55-year-old bridge has been deemed structurally deficient and needs to be rebuilt at an estimated cost of $6.5 million to $7.3 million. The supervisors are expected to consider the funding options in coming weeks.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Kim Weaver wants a rematch against U.S. Rep. Steve King after losing to the Republican congressman in 2016. The Des Moines Register reports Weaver announced Sunday she would challenge King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in 2018. In the last election, Weaver lost in 38 of the 39 counties in the district, but she remains optimistic about her chances against King.