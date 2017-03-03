Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, March 3rd, 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Senate committee in the Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that would ban most abortions in the state after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The Senate Human Resources Committee voted 9-3 in support of the measure. It’s now available for debate on the Senate floor. The legislation advanced beyond a legislative procedural deadline this week that stopped a separate personhood bill from moving forward.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa lawmaker says he didn’t mean to mislead anyone by approving a state government website posting claiming he has a business degree from an organization that actually offered a training program for a Sizzler restaurant franchise. Sen. Mark Chelgren’s biography on an Iowa Senate Republican website had noted he had a business management degree from Forbco Management school. The information was removed Wednesday after reports Forbco Management is a company that operated a Sizzler franchise.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ordered a 15-year prison term for a Rwandan man who lied to gain entry into the U.S. after helping carry out deadly attacks during his country’s 1994 genocide. U.S. District Judge Linda Reade says that Gervais Ngombwa was “an active participant, indeed a leader” of the genocide, in which more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the Libertarian Party has obtained official political party status in Iowa. Pate says the status began effective Wednesday after state election officials determined that the party’s presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, received 59,186 votes _ or 3.8 percent of the vote in the November general election. That surpassed the 2 percent threshold required by Iowa law to obtain official political party status.