Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, March 10th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:30 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A utility that supplies drinking water to Des Moines has spent millions of dollars to rid its water supply of pollutants that run off farm fields. Exasperated officials at Des Moines Water Works filed a lawsuit to force the agricultural counties to clamp down on the runoff. But Iowa’s Republican controlled Legislature, strongly influenced by the farm lobby, is now working on a bill to dissolve the utility, which would effectively kill the lawsuit.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Republican-controlled House approved a contested voter identification bill along party lines Thursday after forcing debate to end. The legislation would require people to show approved identification to vote. People without a state driver’s license are expected to receive a free state-issued card in the mail. The bill would also create a system for distributing money for purchasing or updating electronic elections software.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House has approved a Republican-backed bill that would ban local governments from raising the minimum hourly wage, effectively revoking some wage increases for low-income workers. The chamber approved the bill Thursday night, will all the votes in support coming from the GOP majority. The bill now moves to the Senate, where the Republican majority also supports the proposal.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a teen has been killed after being hit by a road grader as he crossed a Des Moines street. Police say in a news release that 16-year-old Antonio Sanchez, of Des Moines, was hit Thursday afternoon as he crossed SW 9th Street. Police and medics were called around 2:40 p.m. and found Sanchez on the street. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in an overnight house fire in central Iowa, and a woman was critically injured in the fire. Iowa Department of Public Safety officials say the fire was reported around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in Webster City. Officials say a search of the home led firefighters to discover the couple inside. Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died.