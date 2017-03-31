Iowa boy convicted of fondling 3 kindergarteners at school

News

MARION, Iowa (AP) – A 15-year-old boy has been convicted of fondling three kindergarten students while volunteering at an eastern Iowa elementary school. A judge in Linn County says the boy was guilty of felony sexual abuse for his actions at Starry Elementary School in Marion. Her ruling was filed Thursday after two days of proceedings in juvenile court. It’s unclear what punishment he could face at his April 28 disposition hearing. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles who are charged with crimes.

The parents of two of the children have sued the classroom teacher and the district, alleging they should not have let the boy have unsupervised contact with the students last fall. The teacher’s attorney declined to comment to The Associated Press. In court documents the district denied allegations of wrongdoing.