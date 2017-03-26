Iowa baseball tops Purdue Saturday, evens series

Sports

(Iowa City) — A four-run eighth inning helped Iowa to a 5-1 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It was the Hawkeyes first conference win of the season in the opening conference series for the two squads. The series is now tied 1-1 on the weekend.

With the game tied at one, Mason McCoy stated the eighth inning offense with an infield single and advanced to second on an error. Jake Adams doubled in the go-ahead run before Justin Jenkins, Luke Farley and Tyler Cropley all followed with run-scoring at bats.

Zach Daniels (4-1) earned the win in relief, throwing 3.2 innings of shutout baseball. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four. Shane Ritter got the final two outs of the game to earn his second save.