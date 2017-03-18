Interstate construction ready to “Blossom” for the season, beginning Monday

News

As we usher in spring next week, the construction season will also bloom and blossom quickly. Interstate construction crews have steadily worked over the winter months to ramp up for spring and with the warmer weather approaching, residents and travelers through Council Bluffs will see that happen. Scott Schram, Iowa DOT District 4 engineer in Atlantic, says a few early impacts due to construction will begin next week:

The westbound Interstate 80 exit at Iowa 192/South Expressway (exit 3) and right lane of westbound I-80 between the I-80/I-29 interchange (exit 4) and Iowa 192/Expressway (exit 3): Overnight closures are scheduled for each evening from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning Monday through Thursday, March 20-23 (ending Friday morning, March 24).

The right lane of westbound I-80 between the I-80/I-29 interchange (exit 1) and the Missouri River bridge: Overnight closure scheduled for Monday night, March 20, from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, for pavement restriping.

The southbound I-29 to westbound I-80 ramp (exit 51): The ramp will be closed from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.

Eastbound I-80 at the I-80/I-29 interchange (exit 4): Eastbound I-80 will be closed overnight from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the following morning on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22 and 23 (ending Friday morning, March 24).

Iowa 192/South Expressway between the westbound I-80 ramp and 30th Avenue: Iowa 192/South Expressway will be closed overnight each evening from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the following morning Monday through Thursday, March 27-30 (ending Friday morning, March 31).

Schram says “More details about the 2017 interstate construction activities will be discussed with the public at an open house meeting in April; details will be announced soon. The Iowa DOT anticipates that ongoing work will most impact people traveling on the interstate and local businesses in the area.”

The Iowa DOT is in the process of reconstructing I-80, I-29, and I-480 in the Council Bluffs metropolitan area. This comprehensive interstate redesign will modernize the highway system and improve mobility and safety of approximately 18 miles of interstate. Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time while this interstate improvement takes effect. If you would like more information about detours and traffic impacts visit the program website, www.CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov.