Injury accident in Page County, Sunday morning

News

The driver of an SUV was injured during a single-vehicle rollover accident with a trapped occupant Sunday morning, in Page County. Page County Sheriff’s Officials say Deputies responded to the scene in a field on the east edge of Shambaugh off Highway 71, just before 8-a.m. The driver of the 2011 Ford Edge, 30-year old Alexander Lee Woodruff, of New Market, was flown by LifeNet helicopter to an Omaha trauma center, for treatment of unknown injuries.

The Clarinda Police and Fire Departments, Braddyville Fire Dept., & Clarinda Ambulance Service assisted at the scene. More details will be released when they are available.