INGRID M. HEMMINGSEN, 76, of Atlantic (Svcs. 3/17/17)

Obituaries

INGRID M. HEMMINGSEN, 76, of Atlantic, died Feb. 18th, in San Diego, CA. Memorial services for INGRID HEMMINGSEN will be held 11-a.m. Saturday, March 17th, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

There is no visitation.

Memorials may be directed to either Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, or the Nishna Hills Golf Club.

Burial will be in the Elk Horn Cemetery at 11-a.m. on Tue., March 21st

INGRID HEMMINGSEN is survived by:

Her daughters – Alisha Rourick, of Boise, ID, & Pamela (James) Borglum, of Hermosa, SD.

Her sisters – Ute (Wolfgang) Ruettinger, and Monika (Richard) Fehrenbach, all of Germany.

And 4 grandchildren.