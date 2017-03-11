Indiana man arrested for motor vehicle theft, in Page County

News

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers, Friday, said one person was taken into custody in connection with the theft of an SUV from Indiana. Officers arrested 22-year old Marshall Muhammed Graham, of South Bend, Indiana, at around 1:45-p.m., for felony theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities allege Graham was in possession of a White 2000 Ford Expedition that was reported stolen from South Bend, Indiana on Thursday, March 9th. Graham was taken into custody without incident, and with the assistance of Page County Sheriff’s Deputies, in the parking lot of the Timber Creek Apartments at 1010 N. 16th Street, in Clarinda. He was booked into the Page County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.

The investigation is on-going.