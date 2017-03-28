IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard compete at Henkenius early bird meet

Sports

IKM-Manning, Coon Rapids-Bayard, and Glidden-Ralston were among the teams competing as South Central Calhoun hosted their co-ed Chelsey Henkenius early-bird meet on Monday. The track and field season ramps up this week. No team results were kept at this meet. Here are some of the highlights:

Boys

1600m Run

2nd-Dillon Hansen, IKM-Manning 5:16.79

3rd- Luke Handlos, Glidden-Ralston 5:17.52

3200m Run

3rd- Dillon Hansen, IKM-Manning 11:44.90

110m Hurdles

1st-Sam Obert, Coon Rapids Bayard, 16.29

3rd-Carter Irlmeier, IKM-Manning, 16.96

4x400m Relay

2nd-IKM-Manning, 3:50.51

4x800m Relay

1st-IKM-Manning, 9:20.06

Sprint Medley

3rd- IKM-Manning, 1:44.42

Shuttle Hurdle

2nd-IKM-Manning, 1:08.48

High Jump

1st-Sam Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 6-04

Long Jump

1st-Brandon Riley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 20-07.50

3rd-Carter Irlmeier, IKM-Manning, 17-04.25

Shot Put

3rd- Hunter Behrens, IKM-Manning, 39-02.5

Discus

1st-Grant Stracke, IKM-Manning, 124-02

3rd-Chris Jackson, Coon-Rapids Bayard, 119-10

Girls

100m Dash

2nd-Jade Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 13.28

200m Dash

2nd-Jade Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 28.41

800m Run

1st-Shyanne Sporrer, IKM-Manning, 2:33.68

3rd-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, 2:45.92

3000m Run

1st-Payton Sporrer, IKM-Manning, 12:15.00

3rd-Lexi Determann, Glidden-Ralston, 12:31.82

100m Hurdles

3rd-Brianna Anthofer, Glidden-Ralston, 19.10

400m Hurdles

3rd-Brianna Anthofer, Glidden-Ralston, 1:27.64

4x400m Relay

2nd-IKM-Manning, 4:37.68

Sprint Medley

3rd-Coon Rapids-Bayard, 2:02.04

Distance Medley

1st-IKM-Manning, 4:44.32

High Jump

3rd-Tina Lair, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 4-06

Shot Put

3rd-Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning, 32-01

Discus

1st-Erin Langel, IKM-Manning, 101-07

3rd-Sydney Wegner, IKM-Manning, 87-07

Full boys results can be found here. Full girls results can be found here.