IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard compete at Henkenius early bird meet
March 28th, 2017 by Chris Parks
IKM-Manning, Coon Rapids-Bayard, and Glidden-Ralston were among the teams competing as South Central Calhoun hosted their co-ed Chelsey Henkenius early-bird meet on Monday. The track and field season ramps up this week. No team results were kept at this meet. Here are some of the highlights:
Boys
1600m Run
2nd-Dillon Hansen, IKM-Manning 5:16.79
3rd- Luke Handlos, Glidden-Ralston 5:17.52
3200m Run
3rd- Dillon Hansen, IKM-Manning 11:44.90
110m Hurdles
1st-Sam Obert, Coon Rapids Bayard, 16.29
3rd-Carter Irlmeier, IKM-Manning, 16.96
4x400m Relay
2nd-IKM-Manning, 3:50.51
4x800m Relay
1st-IKM-Manning, 9:20.06
Sprint Medley
3rd- IKM-Manning, 1:44.42
Shuttle Hurdle
2nd-IKM-Manning, 1:08.48
High Jump
1st-Sam Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 6-04
Long Jump
1st-Brandon Riley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 20-07.50
3rd-Carter Irlmeier, IKM-Manning, 17-04.25
Shot Put
3rd- Hunter Behrens, IKM-Manning, 39-02.5
Discus
1st-Grant Stracke, IKM-Manning, 124-02
3rd-Chris Jackson, Coon-Rapids Bayard, 119-10
Girls
100m Dash
2nd-Jade Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 13.28
200m Dash
2nd-Jade Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 28.41
800m Run
1st-Shyanne Sporrer, IKM-Manning, 2:33.68
3rd-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, 2:45.92
3000m Run
1st-Payton Sporrer, IKM-Manning, 12:15.00
3rd-Lexi Determann, Glidden-Ralston, 12:31.82
100m Hurdles
3rd-Brianna Anthofer, Glidden-Ralston, 19.10
400m Hurdles
3rd-Brianna Anthofer, Glidden-Ralston, 1:27.64
4x400m Relay
2nd-IKM-Manning, 4:37.68
Sprint Medley
3rd-Coon Rapids-Bayard, 2:02.04
Distance Medley
1st-IKM-Manning, 4:44.32
High Jump
3rd-Tina Lair, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 4-06
Shot Put
3rd-Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning, 32-01
Discus
1st-Erin Langel, IKM-Manning, 101-07
3rd-Sydney Wegner, IKM-Manning, 87-07
Full boys results can be found here. Full girls results can be found here.