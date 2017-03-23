IA man & NE woman arrested numerous charges in Council Bluffs

News

A man from western Iowa and a woman from eastern Nebraska were arrested Tuesday evening on multiple charges in Council Bluffs, after Bluffs Police Officers were checking the parking lot of 3541 14th Ave and located a stolen vehicle. During their investigation, a room was located where the suspects were staying. One suspect, who was later identified as 43-year old David Wagner, of Carter Lake, fled from officers on foot and attempted to get into a vehicle that was waiting outside.

As officers were chasing him toward the waiting vehicle, the driver fled the area after noticing officers in foot pursuit. Wagner was tasered and taken into custody. He was charged with Theft 1st, Eluding and Interference with Official Acts.

The second subject (Later identified as 41-year old Ryan Deneveu, of Omaha) was unable to show proof of identification and the information she did provide was clearly false. The woman refused authorities entry into her hotel room and was detained. The room was search once a warrant was obtained, after which her true identity was determined. Deneveu had a valid warrant from Nebraska and was held as a Fugitive from Justice, along with local charges of Possession of Marijuana, False Information and Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs.

Evidence from the search warrant included drugs, cash and keys to the stolen vehicle. All items that were located were placed into property.