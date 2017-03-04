IA Girls – State Basketball Semi-finals scores from Friday, 3/3/17; Champion Ship Schedule – 3/4/17
March 4th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Class 4A State Tournament; State Semifinal – Friday, March 3rd
Marion 33, Pella 24
North Scott, Eldridge 58, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49
Class 5A State Tournament; State Semifinal – Friday, March 3rd
Cedar Falls 48, Indianola 44
Valley, West Des Moines 55, Iowa City West 48
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 4th
4:00-p.m. Sioux Center vs. Pocahontas Area Community (PAC) Schools
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 4th
6:00-p.m. North Scott vs. Marion
CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 4th
8:00-p.m. Cedar Falls vs. West Des Moines Valley