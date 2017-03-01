IA Boys Substate Championship basketball scores from Tue., 2/28/17
March 1st, 2017 by Ric Hanson
4A Substate 1
Championship
Sioux City, East 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63
4A Substate 2
Championship
Des Moines, North 88, Ankeny 68
4A Substate 3
Championship
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Cedar Falls 41
4A Substate 4
Championship
Dubuque, Hempstead 53, Dubuque, Senior 50
4A Substate 5
Championship
Iowa City West 83, Muscatine 44
4A Substate 6
Championship
Bettendorf 46, North Scott, Eldridge 44
4A Substate 7
Championship
Newton 48, Johnston 44
4A Substate 8
Championship
Valley, West Des Moines 45, Des Moines, Hoover 43, OT