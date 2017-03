IA Boys State Basketball Tournament Scores from 3/6/17 & Schedule 3/7

Sports

1A State Tournament

First Round

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53, Lynnville-Sully 50

Grand View Christian 59, West Hancock, Britt 36

North Linn, Troy Mills 54, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 49

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, New London 52

2A State Tournament

First Round

Camanche 58, Cascade,Western Dubuque 48

Western Christian, Hull 53, South Hamilton, Jewell 47

Tuesday, March 7th 2017 Schedule

CLASS 2A – 1st Round

10:30-a.m. Pella Christian (20-4) vs. Van Meter (23-1)

12:15-p.m. Kuemper Catholic/Carroll (22-2) vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (23-1)

CLASS 3A – 1st Round

2:00-p.m. Waverly-Shell Rock (22-1) vs. Atlantic (19-5)

3:45-p.m. Cedar Rapids/Xavier (13-11) vs. Mt. Pleasant (22-2)

6:35-p.m. Manchester/W. Delaware (24-0) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (15-9)

8:15-p.m. Pella (22-2) vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton (15-9)