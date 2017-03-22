I-80 on-off ramps to Hwy 173 in Cass County to be closed March 29th

News

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston Construction Office reports road construction work at the Interstate 80 and Iowa 173 interchange (exit 54) in Cass County, near Elk Horn, will require closing the ramps to traffic beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 29th. The ramps will reopen the first week in May 2017, weather permitting.

Motorists will be detoured around the closure by traveling on Iowa 173 to Iowa 83 and then taking Cass County Road M-56 to I-80 (exit 51).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.