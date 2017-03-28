House bill makes ‘revenge porn’ a crime

News

The Iowa House has waded into the touchy topic of what some people do with racy digital images of their partner after a nasty break-up. The House has passed a bill that makes it a crime to post a sexually-graphic picture or video online or send it to someone else via text or email without the consent of the person pictured.

Representative Greg Heartsill, a Republican from Columbia, says current Iowa law offers no legal remedy to people who are the target of “revenge porn” and this bill would classify that kind of retaliation as criminal harassment. “The days of ripping up a photograph and destroying the negative to get rid of any unwanted images that you’re not particularly proud of — those days are over, ” Heartsill says. “With digital technology, all of these photo images and video images have an indefinite shelf-life.”

Representative Mary Wolfe, a Democrat from Clinton, was the only “no” vote on the bill. She says bill backers have “good intentions.” “The way it’s currently written, I think that language probably does tread into the area of unconstitutionality,” Wolfe said. “But, I hope I’m wrong.”

The bill now must clear a committee in the state SENATE by Friday to remain eligible for consideration this year.

(Radio Iowa)