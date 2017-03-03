Hit-and-run accident in Creston (delayed report)

News

Authorities in Creston are investigating a hit-and-run property damage accident that took place on Feb. 26th but wasn’t reported until March 2nd. Officials say a 2000 Chevy Impala driven by 20-year old Billi Jo Stark, of Creston, was traveling north on Jarvis Street in Creston at around 9:10-a.m., when she failed to yield the right of way. Her car was struck by an unknown make and model vehicle that was traveling east on Howard Street. The other vehicle left the scene.

Stark’s car sustained $2,500 damage during the collision. There were no injuries reported.