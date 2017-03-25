Healthy Campos returns to practice field at Iowa State
March 24th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Campos is thrilled to be back on the practice field. The native of West Des Moines was the Cyclones’ most experienced lineman before a broken leg in pre-season practice ended his season.
Campos says spending the season on the sideline gave him a new perspective.
Campos says the time off allowed him to work on building upper body strength.
Iowa State’s spring game is April 8th.
(Learfield Sports)