Healthy Campos returns to practice field at Iowa State

Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Campos is thrilled to be back on the practice field. The native of West Des Moines was the Cyclones’ most experienced lineman before a broken leg in pre-season practice ended his season.

Campos says spending the season on the sideline gave him a new perspective.

Campos says the time off allowed him to work on building upper body strength.

Iowa State’s spring game is April 8th.

(Learfield Sports)