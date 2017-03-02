Hawkeyes prepare for visit to No. 22 Wisconsin

Sports

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery expects freshman point guard Jordan Bohannon to handle tonight’s (Thursday’s) game at 22nd ranked Wisconsin like any other road game. Bohannon will be trying to knock off the Badgers after spending several years traveling to the Kohl Center to cheer for two of his brothers who played for Wisconsin.

Bohannon connected on eight three pointers in the Hawkeyes upset win at 24th ranked Maryland this past weekend. McCaffery says the Badgers are tough at home no matter what the circumstances.

He says the Badger’s strength is their balance and not just on offense. Our pre-game coverage on KJAN begins at 7-p.m., with the tip-time from the Kohl Center in Madison, WI., at 8-p.m.

(Learfield Sports)