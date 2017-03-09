Hawkeyes enter B1G Tournament on the bubble

Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes will try to play their way into the NCAA field when they open the Big Ten Tournament this (Thursday) evening, against Indiana. The Hawkeyes put themselves into the conversation on the strength of a three game winning streak that saw them finish league play with a record of 10-8.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery likes the depth on his team but says it is not as big of an advantage in a tournament setting as some believe. The teams met once during the regular season with the Hawkeyes claiming a nail biter in Iowa City.

Listen for the pre-game at 4:30-p.m. here on KJAN, with the tip-off at 5:30.

(Learfield Sports)