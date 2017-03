Sports

The Hawkeye 10 South Division track meet was held at Shenandoah on Tuesday night.

Girls Team Scores

Glenwood 155 Shenandoah 118 Creston 57 Clarinda 33 Red Oak 19

Boys Team Scores

Glenwood 177 Shenandoah 90 Clarinda 70 Red Oak 41 Creston 11

Full results: Hawkeye 10 South 2017