Harlan Police report (3/27/17)

News

The Harlan Police Department, Monday, released a lengthy report on arrests and incidents dating back to March 1st. Among the most notable arrests: On March 5th, 27-year old Jacob Larson, of Harlan, and 22-year old William Damon, of Earling, were arrested after Harlan Police were called to the 1000 block of Chatburn for an altercation outside that location. Larson was charged with assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Damon was charged with disorderly conduct, interference with official acts, and public intoxication. Both men were brought to the Shelby County Jail.

On March 8th, 18-year old Elizabeth Stroud, of Defiance, was arrested after Harlan Police were called to Shopko for a possible shoplifter. Stroud was taken into custody and transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Theft in the 5th degree.

On March 16th, 50-year old Derrick Kaldenberg, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

On March 17th, 62-year old Leann Grieder, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Grieder was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prohibited acts. She was also cited for improper rear lamps.

On March 20th, 21-year old Raymond Powley, of Council Bluffs, and 18-year old Joslynn Johnston, of Harlan, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant. Powley and Johnston were both transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, prohibited acts, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and gathering where a controlled substance unlawfully used.